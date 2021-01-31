Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded down $4.63 on Friday, hitting $352.43. 2,598,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.29 and a 200-day moving average of $358.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

