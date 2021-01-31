Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Cortexyme alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRTX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cortexyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. Cortexyme has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 104.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 38.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.