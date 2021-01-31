Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. 140166 downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

