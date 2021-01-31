Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $39.86. 3,686,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after buying an additional 459,975 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 1,638,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corteva by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after buying an additional 2,531,885 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.