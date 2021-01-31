Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $45,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $89.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,944.33. 536,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,084. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,898.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

