Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $369,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 111,964 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 57.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,593,000 after acquiring an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 392.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 325.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $38.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $617.31. 1,435,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,549. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $696.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,144.25 and a beta of 1.59.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,771,631 in the last 90 days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

