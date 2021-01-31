Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $2,564,967.00. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NSIT stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.10. 242,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,207. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

