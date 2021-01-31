Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $269,000 in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.90. The company had a trading volume of 392,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,797.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.97. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $121.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. CONMED’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $1,038,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,425,340.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209 in the last ninety days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.