Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,820,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

SHYF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. 205,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

