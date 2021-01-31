Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $237,000 in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTS. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in CTS by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTS by 22.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in CTS by 10.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE:CTS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.50. 118,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $984.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.79. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. CTS’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

