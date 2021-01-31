CorionX Market Cap Achieves $353,657.23 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. CorionX has a market capitalization of $353,657.23 and approximately $106,968.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CorionX has traded 267.1% higher against the dollar. One CorionX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.24 or 0.00906442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.39 or 0.04493497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030855 BTC.

About CorionX

CORX is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CorionX

CorionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

