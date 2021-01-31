Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Shares Down 8.8%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)’s share price traded down 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.09 and last traded at C$5.21. 247,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,061,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$5.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.99.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.