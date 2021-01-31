Contrasting Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Nephros has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nephros and Tactile Systems Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.33 million 7.69 -$3.42 million ($0.45) -17.90 Tactile Systems Technology $189.49 million 5.59 $10.97 million $0.56 97.41

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -43.58% -36.33% -26.47% Tactile Systems Technology -4.57% 1.37% 0.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nephros and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Nephros currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 76.96%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.20%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Nephros on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Airwear Gradient Compression Wrap that is used in the management of venous insufficiency, venous hypertension, venous ulcerations, and lymphedema under the trade name Aero-Wrap. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

