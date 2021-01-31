Contrasting Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oak Street Health and Covalon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 10 0 2.91 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.39%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health N/A N/A N/A Covalon Technologies -31.61% -64.32% -21.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Street Health and Covalon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Covalon Technologies $25.61 million 1.18 -$6.88 million N/A N/A

Oak Street Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Covalon Technologies.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Covalon Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. It sells wound care dressing, surgical and peri-operative, and infection management products under the Covalon brand name. The company also offers development contracts, licensing agreements, and distribution contracts services. It provides its technologies, products, and services to various health care providers, such as hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

