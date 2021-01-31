Contrasting Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) & Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Gentherm has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gentherm and Visteon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $971.68 million 2.06 $37.51 million $2.34 26.18 Visteon $2.95 billion 1.20 $70.00 million $2.77 46.02

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Gentherm. Gentherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 4.23% 12.10% 6.92% Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gentherm and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 2 1 2 0 2.00 Visteon 2 2 6 0 2.40

Gentherm presently has a consensus target price of $50.70, suggesting a potential downside of 17.24%. Visteon has a consensus target price of $104.89, suggesting a potential downside of 17.72%. Given Gentherm’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gentherm is more favorable than Visteon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Gentherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Gentherm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. This segment also provides battery thermal management system solutions, which consist battery cooling modules for 12V and 48V automotive batteries; and automotive electronic and software systems, consisting electronic control units for climate and comfort system solutions and proprietary electronic control units for memory seat modules, as well as specialized automotive cable systems. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Industrial segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

