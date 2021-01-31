Contrasting Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.53 billion 15.12 $363.17 million $6.96 24.01 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $246.26 million 2.09 $70.21 million $1.32 7.06

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 7 0 2.88 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus price target of $163.22, indicating a potential downside of 2.33%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities 29.07% 4.79% 2.66% Granite Point Mortgage Trust -18.85% 0.71% 0.15%

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 31.2 million RSF of operating properties and 2.8 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.2 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 6.2 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology, and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology, and agtech companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

