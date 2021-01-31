Contentos Hits Market Cap of $19.20 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. Contentos has a total market cap of $19.20 million and $2.87 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.80 or 0.00901656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00055202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.93 or 0.04397941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020694 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00031459 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,141,652,624 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.