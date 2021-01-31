Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $210.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

