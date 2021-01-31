ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy producer will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

COP stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

