Conning Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,864.62.

GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,772.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,637.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

