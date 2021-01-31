Conning Inc. Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,142,033. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

