Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after acquiring an additional 171,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after acquiring an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,689,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,660,000 after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,553,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,953,000 after purchasing an additional 248,026 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.