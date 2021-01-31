Conning Inc. Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amphenol by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in Amphenol by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $3,439,522.00. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.82.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $124.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $137.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

