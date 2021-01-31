Conning Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Conning Inc. cut its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 563,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,911,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $39.83 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

