Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,434,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

