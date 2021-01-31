Compound Price Reaches $308.95 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $379.38 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $308.95 or 0.00943767 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,579,627 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.