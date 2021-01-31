Comparing Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments N/A N/A N/A CBIZ 8.08% 11.27% 5.27%

This table compares Shift4 Payments and CBIZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CBIZ $948.42 million 1.49 $70.71 million $1.27 20.40

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Shift4 Payments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shift4 Payments and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 1 4 7 0 2.50 CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus price target of $52.58, suggesting a potential downside of 19.12%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than CBIZ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBIZ beats Shift4 Payments on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse 5, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The company also offers national practices services, such as managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

