Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ESXB opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Community Bankers Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, Director S. Waite Rawls III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,281.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 16,580 shares of company stock worth $101,589 over the last 90 days.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.