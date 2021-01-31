Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $1,812,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.46. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

