Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.56. 55,259,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,490,875. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

