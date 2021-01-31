Community Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 100,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 74,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 62,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.68. 22,707,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,253,235. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

