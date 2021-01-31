Community Bank N.A. Purchases 544 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.70 and its 200 day moving average is $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

