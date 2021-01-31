Community Bank N.A. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

SRVR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.22. 205,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

