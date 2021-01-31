Community Bank N.A. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

BATS:PREF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 165,405 shares. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $101.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78.

