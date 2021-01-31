Community Bank N.A. Grows Position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 168.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

TOTL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 292,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $50.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.