Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

GSY remained flat at $$50.57 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,311. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $50.59.

