Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. 18,670,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,062,484. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

