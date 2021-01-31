Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.80.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $73.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $553,424.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,094,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,937 shares of company stock worth $1,374,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after purchasing an additional 929,755 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 450,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.