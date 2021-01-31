Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMCO. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $44.23.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

