Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

