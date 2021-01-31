Color Platform Market Cap Hits $966,347.54 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $966,347.54 and $121.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,856.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.31 or 0.01206168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.05 or 0.00529708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002347 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 187.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004971 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

