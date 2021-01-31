Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Colony Capital by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLNY shares. Truist started coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.