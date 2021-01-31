CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 105.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 1.55% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.