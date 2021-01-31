Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Shares Down 14.3%

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU)’s stock price fell 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.36. 2,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

About Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU)

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

