CoinFi (COFI) Trading Up 17.3% This Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $215,759.23 and $109,864.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00068133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.42 or 0.00909142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00056118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.57 or 0.04449554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00032024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020101 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.