Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognizant’s domain expertise and the ability to harness the ongoing digital transition are key catalysts. The company is witnessing strength in high quality, lower cost technology services including cloud and digital engineering services, and increased demand for interactive, IoT and analytics solutions. Moreover, acquisitions have strengthened the company’s digital capabilities, clientele and international prospects. However, the company withdrew its 2020 guidance due to the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, lackluster spending by large banks and ongoing stiff competition in the IT services market are concerns. Also, decline in retail and consumer goods, and travel and hospitality clients are expected to affect Cognizant’s top line. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.48.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

