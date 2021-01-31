Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $74.09 Average PT from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.36.
Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
