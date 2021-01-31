Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $74.09 Average PT from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.36.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

