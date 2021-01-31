Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

