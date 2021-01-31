CNB Bank Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.