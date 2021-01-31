CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) Shares Gap Up to $401.50

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $401.50, but opened at $420.50. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) shares last traded at $403.57, with a volume of 90,458 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 319.20 ($4.17).

Get CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.54.

In related news, insider David Fineberg sold 253,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £990,042.30 ($1,293,496.60).

About CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.